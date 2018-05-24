A woman was in critical condition Wednesday night after she was hit by two light-rail trains while trying to cross University Avenue at Snelling Avenue in St. Paul against the stoplight.

The accident was reported just after 5 p.m., Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla said. The woman was walking south from the northeast corner of the intersection when she was hit by a westbound train. That train then pushed her into the path of an eastbound train and she was struck a second time.

Paramedics took her to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Light-rail service in the area was disrupted for about an hour; replacement buses took over, Padilla said.