MADISON, Wis. — A woman convicted of reckless homicide in the 2007 death of a baby boy at her home daycare is asking a Dane County judge to grant her a new trial based on new evidence.
Jennifer Hancock argues in her motion that medical testimony in her 2009 trial was so flawed that even the prosecution's lead medical expert no longer believes 4-month-old Lincoln Weber was a victim of abuse.
The State Journal reports the 48-year-old Hancock is scheduled for release in about three years following her 13-year prison sentence.
She is represented by the Wisconsin Innocence Project, which filed a motion this week that says there's ample new evidence to overturn Hancock's conviction and order a new trial.
