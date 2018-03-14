VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The owner of a shuttered behavioral rehabilitation center for dogs has been barred from importing, rescuing or adopting animals.
Jamie Cochran owned the Forever Home Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Virginia Beach, where a woman adopted a pit bull that killed her 90-year-old mother only hours after she brought the dog home. The victim's daughter is seeking $5 million in damages over the attack last May.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that Cochran was fined $750 after entering pleas of no contest to 10 misdemeanor counts of importing animals without a license. She was also ordered not to import, adopt or rescue animals for two years. The dog rehab center has since closed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
This state produces the smartest 'Jeopardy' contestants ... What is Minnesota?
When it comes to competing on the long-running TV game show, we have all the answers.
Variety
Ex-prisoner asks police to arrest him to avoid homelessness
A Missouri man who spent almost four decades in prison for murder and parole violations is back behind bars after faking an armed robbery and begging police to put him back inside.
Variety
Holmes surrenders control of Theranos, pays $500K fine
Elizabeth Holmes, a Stanford University dropout once billed as the "next Steve Jobs" has forfeited control Theranos, the blood testing startup she founded, and will pay $500,000 to settle charges that she oversaw a "massive fraud."
Variety
The Latest: Not guilty plea for school shooting suspect
The Latest on the Florida school shooting (all times local):
National
Trump picks camera-proven Kudlow as top economic aide
President Donald Trump has chosen Larry Kudlow to be his top economic aide, elevating the influence of a long-time fixture on the CNBC business news network who previously served in the Reagan administration and has argued relentlessly in tart sound bites for tax cuts and a smaller government.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.