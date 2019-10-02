NEW YORK — Zoo officials say a woman reportedly climbed over a safety barrier at the lion exhibit at a New York City zoo.
The Bronx Zoo says in a statement that staff received a report that an individual climbed over the visitor barrier at the African lion exhibit on Saturday.
The woman is seen in a social media video waving to the lion from across a moat that separates the animals from visitors.
Another video shows the woman climbing over the wooden safety barrier before stopping at the edge of the moat.
The zoo says this was a "serious violation and unlawful trespass." The Bronx Zoo says they have a "zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Missouri executes killer despite concern about painful death
A Missouri inmate was executed Tuesday for killing a man in 1996 in a string of violence that included several other crimes, despite concerns that the prisoner's rare medical condition would cause a gruesome lethal injection.
National
US blocks goods from 5 countries for suspected forced labor
The Trump administration on Tuesday announced it is stopping imports of clothing, gold, diamonds and other items believed to have been produced with forced labor by companies based in Brazil, China and Malaysia as well as some gold mined in eastern Congo and diamonds from a region in Zimbabwe.
Stage & Arts
Minneapolis Institute of Art turns to Texas, hires second female director
Katherine Luber has led the San Antonio Museum of Art for eight years and brings some business world know-how to the job.
Stage & Arts
Children's Theatre, Twin Cities theater community try to heal after abuse
Some survivors say CTC is doing too little, too late.
National
Johnson & Johnson settles with 2 Ohio counties over opioids
Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday announced it had reached an agreement worth more than $20 million with two Ohio counties, becoming the latest company to…