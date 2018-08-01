ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says Kurdish rebels have detonated an improvised explosive device on a road in southeast Turkey, killing a woman and her infant child.
Anadolu Agency said the attack occurred late Tuesday on a road near the town of Yuksekova, in Hakkari province, which borders Iran and Iraq.
The woman died instantly while her 11-month-old son died in hospital, Anadolu reported. They were driving back from a visit to her husband who is a sergeant in the Turkish army.
The Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, has waged a three-decade old insurgency in Turkey's mostly Kurdish southeast region. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people.
The group is considered a terror organization by Turkey and its Western allies.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.