A woman and a 5-year-old child died and a teenager suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Aitkin County, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Rebekah Seibert, 36, was driving on Hwy. 210 east of her hometown of McGregor, Minn., when she lost control of her Dodge Journey on wet roads just before 7 p.m. The vehicle skidded and slid sideways into the eastbound lane where it was struck by Ford pickup on the rear passenger side, said Sgt. Niel Dickenson.

Seibert and a child identified by the patrol as Charlotte Chouinard were pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old passenger in the SUV, identified as Jack Seibert, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Dickenson said.

All three were wearing seat belts, he said.

The occupants of the Ford pickup, Edward Ruhnke, 64, and Debra Ruhnke, 63, both of Duluth, were taken to Riverwood Hospital in Aitkin with noncritical injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.