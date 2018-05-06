ANTIGO, Wis. — A woman is dead and her passenger injured after a car being chased by police rolled in north-central Wisconsin.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Shawano County Sheriff's Department was pursuing a Chevrolet Monte Carlo going 91 mph in a 55-mph zone. The driver crossed into Langlade County and crashed on U.S. 45 near Antigo
The driver of the car, identified as 35-year-old Stacey King from Green Bay, died in the crash. A 36-year-old Antigo man who was her passenger was flown to a Wausau hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition was not available Sunday.
WBAY-TV reports neither was wearing seat belts.
