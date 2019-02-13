TORONTO — A 19-year-old woman turned herself into police on Wednesday to face charges of allegedly throwing two chairs off a 45th story balcony along a busy downtown Toronto street. The incident shown in an online video has sparked widespread outrage.

Det. Todd Higo said Marcella Zoia turned herself and would appear in court later Wednesday. A widely viewed video shot from the apartment balcony shows a woman throwing one of the chairs, which plummets to the street below.

After receiving tips from the public, police identified her and asked her to turn herself in.

Zoia is charged with mischief endangering life, mischief endangering property and common nuisance.

The chairs landed near the front entrance of the towering condo, but there were no reports of injuries.

Constable David Hopkinson said the apartment was being used as a short-term rental.

"I just hope that people take from the example the consequences that will befall this woman. This is irresponsible behavior that is unacceptable," Toronto Mayor John Tory said.

"It was not just a lark gone bad. It was grossly irresponsible behavior that could have caused serious injury and death."