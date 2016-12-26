A 26-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with hiring four gunmen to kill her former lover, a plot that police say nearly succeeded when the man’s car was sprayed with bullets in northeast Minneapolis last week, seriously wounding him and another woman.

But both the man and the woman, who was pregnant, survived the attack after extensive surgery, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the woman lost her fetus when she was shot.

The incident happened at 11:24 p.m. Dec. 19 in the 1200 block of Buchanan Street in northeast Minneapolis, according to a criminal complaint.

None of the suspected attackers have been charged, though police believe they know the identities of the four men — all of whom are affiliated with a north Minneapolis-based 1-9 Block Dipset gang.

Authorities say that Chelsey Majors persuaded the gunman to carry out the hit on the man, with whom she had been in a relationship that ended in “acrimonious and violent” fashion, the complaint said.

The men agreed to do it, according to charges filed last week in Hennepin County District court, on the condition that Majors provided them with “visual confirmation” that her ex-boyfriend was inside the targeted car before they opened fire. Majors followed the victims’ car to a nearby SuperAmerica gas station, where she called in their location to the gunmen, who were awaiting a final go-ahead on the hit, sources later told detectives, according to the complaint.

Sometime later, police say, the gang members pulled up behind the victims’ car on Buchanan Street and fired at least 25 rounds at the man and woman, striking both multiple times.

Witnesses recalled seeing a silver sport utility vehicle speeding away from the scene shortly after the gunfire subsided.

Majors was charged on Dec. 22 with aiding and abetting a drive-by shooting. The New Brighton resident, who made her initial court appearance the following day and was assigned a public defender, was later released after posting $100,000 bond. A hearing is set for January 17.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.