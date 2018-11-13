ANDERSON, Ind. — A central Indiana woman who authorities say had been drinking and was taking a nap when her 2-year-old son crawled into a hot car and later died isn't getting her bond reduced ahead of trial.
The Star Press reports a judge denied a request by 29-year-old Britni Nicole Wihebrink of Daleville, who is jailed under a $50,000 cash bond. Last week, Wihebrink and her attorney, Chris Teagle tried to persuade Delaware Circuit Court Judge John Feick to approve a lower bond.
Wihebrink's trial is scheduled Jan. 14.
She's charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice. A probable cause affidavit says her son, 2-year-old Jaxon Stults, was found "very hot and stiff" in her car Sept. 5 and died in an ambulance.
