A Minneapolis woman is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of the father of her child.

Tahdreona S. Andrews, 26, was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree murder with intent in the death of Justin O. Harris.

The charges did not specify a possible motive for the shooting. Harris, 31, was found dead Wednesday night inside an apartment on the 3900 block of N. Lyndale Ave.

According to the criminal complaint: Minneapolis police were called to the home when witnesses who entered Andrews’ apartment discovered Harris.

The witnesses allegedly told police they had gone to the apartment to check on Andrews because she had not been in touch with them recently, causing them to worry.

Harris suffered at least three gunshot wounds, the charges said. His death marked the city’s 36th homicide this year.

Police found Andrews Thursday in Hudson, Wis., and she allegedly confessed to shooting Harris.

Andrews, who is in custody in Wisconsin, was charged via warrant.