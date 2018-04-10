CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A baby sitter has been charged after a dog attacked and killed a 13-month-old girl in her care at her southeast Missouri home.

Erica Jordan, of Cape Girardeau, was charged last week with second-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of Loxli Chavez. She's free on bond. Court records don't list an attorney to speak on behalf of the 33-year-old and she doesn't have a listed phone number.

The Southeast Missourian reports that a pit bull-mix belonging to Jordan's brother attacked Loxli March 9. Loxli died at a hospital.

Police Sgt. Darren Estes wrote in a probable cause statement that Jordan said the dog had also bitten her son but that she thought he had calmed down after being neutered. Police say the dog has been impounded and will be euthanized.