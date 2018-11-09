ALFRED, Maine — A woman charged with driving onto a Maine baseball field and killing a man with her car intends to use an insanity defense.
Carol Sharrow appeared in court Friday and entered a plea of not criminally responsible. A grand jury returned an indictment including manslaughter and aggravated assault against the Sanford woman in October.
The 51-one-year-old Sharrow is charged with killing 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst, of West Newfield, during a June 1 baseball game at Goodall Park in Sanford. A video of the game showed her car circling bases as people ran from the scene.
An attorney for Sharrow says the case will return to court in December for a conference.
