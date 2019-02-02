MILWAUKEE — Authorities have charged a 30-year-old Cudahy woman with reckless homicide after her 14-day-old baby died from a dose of methadone.

WITI-TV reports that Amanda-Linn Tanski told investigators she had been receiving prescribed methadone treatments and was told by a doctor she could breastfeed her child. Methadone is a narcotic that's used to treat opioid addiction.

Police say they received a 911 call from the child's father about 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 after he noticed the baby was limp and did not appear to be breathing. Paramedics attempted live-saving measures before the child was pronounced dead about 3 a.m.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office determined the baby's cause of death to be acute methadone intoxication and ruled it a homicide.