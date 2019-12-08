ESKO, Minn. — A woman and a boy were hurt in a collision between a car and a train in northeastern Minnesota.
Carlton County dispatchers got a report of the crash at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Thomson Township.
A 41-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy from Thomson Township were injured. The two were taken to a hospital in Duluth.
The Carlton County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon it had not received an update on their conditions. The names of the woman and boy have not been released. The crash is under investigation.
