LATROBE, Pa. — A woman is claiming in a lawsuit that a house that was turned into a shrine to then-presidential candidate Donald Trump played a part in a car accident in which she was severely injured.
The suit by Kelly Roadman contends the shrine acted as a distraction when another driver struck her car in October 2016.
The home in Unity Township, Pennsylvania, that became known as the "Trump House" was painted like an American flag, with a 12-foot-high waving Trump cutout out front.
The Tribune-Review reports that Roadman's car was struck when a driver tried to turn left to view the display. She is seeking more than $30,000 in damages.
The property owner could not be reached for comment.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Fitzgerald wants to close strip clubs in wake of charges
The state Senate's top Republican says wants to shut down strip clubs in his district after federal prosecutors alleged the establishments have been working with a suspected pimp.
National
Stocks dive as U.S. proposes more China tariffs; Dow falls 572
Stocks ended the week the way they began it: tumbling as investors worry that tariffs and harsh words between the U.S. and China will touch off a trade war that derails the global economy. That came with the U.S. considering duties on an additional $100 billion in goods imported from China.
National
Walker ready to send National Guard troops if asked
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's spokeswoman says the state "stands ready to support our nation" if asked to send National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexican border.
National
Powell says Fed expects to stick with gradual rate hikes
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday painted a mostly sunny view of the U.S. economy and said the Fed remains committed to raising its key interest rate gradually unless events change. He said it was too soon to determine how a trade fight with China could affect the U.S. economy.
National
Foreign worker saves 7 lives as Hawaii fishing boat sinks
Khanh Huynh has been a commercial fisherman since he was 12 years old. For the past six years, he's been living on a fishing boat in Hawaii, catching premium ahi tuna for some of the world's most discerning consumers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.