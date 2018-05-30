NEW LONDON, Conn. — Court records show a woman accused in the deaths of three members of a Connecticut family told investigators the slayings were the result of a botched fake robbery.

Ruth Correa says she and her brother, Sergio, met with Matthew Lindquist on Dec. 20 to exchange drugs for guns kept inside his parents' Griswold home.

Court records unsealed Tuesday show Ruth Correa said Lindquist told them to tie him up and make it look like the guns were stolen.

Correa says Lindquist backed out of the plan, and her brother stabbed him. She says her brother killed Lindquist's parents and the two robbed their home before setting it on fire.

Sergio Correa has not been charged, and his lawyer says he had nothing to do with the killings.