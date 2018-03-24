COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio woman is urgently asking whoever broke into her Columbus home to return an urn containing the ashes of her stillborn daughter.
WSYX-TV reports Iesha Harvey says she doesn't care whether any of the other items stolen from her home Monday are returned. She says the baby's ashes are the most important thing to her and the "only thing I have left."
Harvey lost the baby because of complications in 2013. Photos of the urn stored on her computer were recently lost in an accidental file dump.
Columbus police say the lack of fingerprints, witnesses or surveillance camera footage means it's unlikely the theft will be solved.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Tens of thousands gather nationwide to march for gun control
Summoned by student survivors of the Florida school shooting, tens of thousands of people poured into the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignite political activism among the young.
Nation
'Most interesting man' to judge best beard contest
The man who made his fame as the "most interesting man in the world" while pitching Dos Equis beer is lending his expertise with his perfectly coiffed facial hair to judge a contest naming Vermont's best beard.
National
GOP's congressional stronghold is Democrats' source of hope
A longtime congressional stronghold for Republicans, Pennsylvania is emerging in dramatic fashion as a source of hope for Democrats in their quest to take control of the U.S. House in November's mid-term elections.
Business
Some fear steel tariff could hurt auto industry in the South
German business leaders are expressing concerns that President Donald Trump's 25 percent tariff on imported steel could affect the auto industry in the South.
National
Fate of utility consumers under federal tax overhaul uneven
Utility companies around the nation are reacting in varied ways to states' demands that they return federal tax cut proceeds to their customers. Some companies are readily complying, while others are balking.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.