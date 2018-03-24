COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio woman is urgently asking whoever broke into her Columbus home to return an urn containing the ashes of her stillborn daughter.

WSYX-TV reports Iesha Harvey says she doesn't care whether any of the other items stolen from her home Monday are returned. She says the baby's ashes are the most important thing to her and the "only thing I have left."

Harvey lost the baby because of complications in 2013. Photos of the urn stored on her computer were recently lost in an accidental file dump.

Columbus police say the lack of fingerprints, witnesses or surveillance camera footage means it's unlikely the theft will be solved.