NEW YORK — A woman who was seriously injured by a falling tree while strolling in Central Park with her three children has filed a $200 million lawsuit.

Anne Monoky (MAHN'-uh-kee) filed the lawsuit Monday against New York City, the Central Park Conservancy and tree contractors.

The lawsuit says Monoky — who shielded her children, including a baby, as best she could — suffered spinal fractures when the 75-foot elm crashed in August. Her 2-year-old son had a serious head injury.

The lawsuit alleges the tree had been neglected for years despite obvious signs of decay.

Law Department spokeswoman Kimberly Joyce says city lawyers will review the lawsuit.

The conversancy did not immediately respond to a comment request.