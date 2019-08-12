ALEMENA, Wis. — A man has been fatally stabbed in a small Barron County village and a woman has been arrested.
Sheriff's officials say deputies and Turtle Lake officers were called to a residence in Alemena Saturday afternoon on a report of a woman who had just stabbed her boyfriend. They found a man dead in the backyard.
Officers located a female suspect a short time later and she was taken into custody. The case is under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff's Office and the medical examiner, Turtle Lake Police and State Patrol.
