Police arrested a woman on Thanksgiving afternoon after she called police to report an unconscious man inside a south Minneapolis home.
The woman called police just before 3 p.m. Thursday to the house in the 5700 block of 33rd Avenue S. Minneapolis police said they found a man inside who was unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse. The man, who hasn’t yet been identified, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died, authorities said.
The woman was arrested, and police said she is being interviewed about the fatality by investigators in the homicide unit.
STAFF REPORT
