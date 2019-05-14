ORLANDO, Fla. — A 69-year-old woman is demanding an apology for her arrest at a Walt Disney World security checkpoint last month after a guard found CBD oil while searching her purse.

Hester Burkhalter has hired high-profile attorney Benjamin Crump, who represented Trayvon Martin's family.

Crump said Tuesday that Disney World and the Orange County Sheriff's Office "need to take responsibility for their actions" or he will file a lawsuit on the North Carolina woman's behalf, alleging violations of her civil rights.

The sheriff's office said in an emailed statement that the arrest was lawful. Disney said in an emailed statement the incident was a law enforcement matter.

Prosecutors dropped a drug charge against Burkhalter, saying it wasn't suitable for prosecution.

The oil is extracted from marijuana plants but doesn't produce a high.