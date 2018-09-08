A woman was arrested Saturday in the stabbing death of a 52-year-old man in Faribault, Minn., police say.
Michael Bongers, 52, was stabbed in the chest at a residence at 1155 Willow St. early Saturday, according to Faribault police. He was taken to District One Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A woman at the scene said she stabbed Bongers after getting into an argument, according to police. She is being held in the Rice County jail on suspicion of manslaughter.
Police said they believe drug use may have been a factor. They also said that the couple had a history of domestic violence.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting Faribault police with the investigation.
