NEW YORK — Two years after Matt Lauer was abruptly fired by NBC News for sexual misconduct, more questions are emerging about the former "Today" show host's behavior and whether bosses looked the other way at problems involving one of the network's biggest stars.

The allegations are laid out in "Catch and Kill," a new book by Ronan Farrow, a former NBC News employee who now works at The New Yorker. Farrow names the accuser whose story that Lauer raped her in a Sochi hotel room led to his dismissal.

Lauer denied the charges in an angry and defiant letter released by his lawyer Wednesday and said that his public silence since his firing had been a mistake.

NBC Chairman Andrew Lack says the network hadn't known of Lauer's behavior with Nevils until the day before he was fired in November 2017.