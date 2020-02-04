NORTHWOOD, Iowa — An Iowa woman accused of lying about a cancer diagnosis so she could collect donations has pleaded not guilty.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reported that Jennifer Mikesell entered pleas Monday in Northwood to several charges, including theft and ongoing criminal conduct. Her trial is scheduled to begin April 1.

The Worth County Sheriff's Office said the Northwood resident had told people she was diagnosed with cancer and was receiving cancer treatments at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, Minnesota. Iowa court records say Mayo had no record of Mikesell being diagnosed or treated there.

Mikesell received multiple donations of money, food and other supplies, as well as a bedroom makeover from My Happy Haven, the court records say. In a media interview about the makeover, Mikesell said she been fighting liposarcoma since 2016. She also said it had spread to her heart and brain.