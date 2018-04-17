WASHINGTON — Law enforcement says a woman who drove to the entrance of the CIA headquarters in Virginia had a loaded gun, a passport and $100,000 in cash.

The Washington Post reports Beth Huth had her first court appearance on a charge of possessing a weapon on an agency installation Tuesday.

An affidavit says Huth arrived at the main entrance of the compound Friday and communicated non-verbally.

When asked if she had anything illegal in the vehicle, Huth nodded and reached for a handbag. An officer told her to stop and write what she was searching for. She wrote "GUN."

The officer found multiple items including the loaded 9mm pistol with several rounds of ammunition in the magazine and another magazine with five rounds of ammunition.

A public defender declined to comment on the case.