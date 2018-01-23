BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say an 81-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into a McDonald's restaurant.
The Palm Beach Post reports that the crash occurred Monday afternoon in Boynton Beach.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the woman lost control of her car and backed through a large, glass window. She then drove forward around the building and ran into a tree next to a retention pond.
No serious injuries were reported.
Deputies say the woman will be charged with careless driving.
The restaurant remained open.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Pennsylvania court throws out congressional boundaries
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court struck down the state's widely criticized congressional map Monday, granting a major victory to Democrats who alleged the 18 districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans and setting off a scramble to draw a new map.
National
Court to hear appeal from man on death row in police slaying
A federal appeals court is set to hear the case of a Virginia man who was sentenced to death for killing a police officer in 2005.
Nation
Train company puts up warning signs after recent deaths
The company that operates a new high-speed train in Florida is putting up large electronic signs at several busy rail crossings following two recent deaths.
Nation
Woman, 81, injured after crashing into a McDonald's window
Authorities say an 81-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into a McDonald's restaurant.
National
The Latest: Cosby says friends prompted his return to stage
The Latest on Bill Cosby's first public performance since 2015 while he awaits the start of his sexual assault case retrial (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.