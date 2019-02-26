MIAMI — Authorities say a woman and a 5-year-old child have died after falling from a high-rise in Miami.
Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll tells news outlets they responded to a call about a possible "jumper" from a Brickell City Centre high-rise on Monday night.
Officials say they likely fell from at least the 20th floor.
Crews found the woman dead in the shrubs near the building. The boy was found unresponsive on a sixth-floor terrace and taken in "extremely critical" condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.
Their names have not been released. Police are investigating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Amtrak train stranded with 183 aboard after hitting tree
Workers are trying to free an Amtrak train with 183 passengers aboard that has been stuck since Sunday after hitting a tree that fell on the tracks near Eugene, Oregon.
Nation
Woman, 5-year-old child die in fall from Miami high-rise
Authorities say a woman and a 5-year-old child have died after falling from a high-rise in Miami.
National
Louisiana company accused of illegally giving $100K to PAC
A Louisiana company is named in a complaint to the Federal Election Commission that says the business broke the law by making a $100,000 contribution to a conservative political action committee.
Nation
Authorities: Mom, daughter charged in deaths of 5 relatives
Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman charged along with her teenage daughter in the deaths of five relatives, including three children, has been arraigned on murder charges.
Nation
Prisoner sentenced for trying to order bomb to kill ex-wife
A man already serving 50 years for murder in South Carolina will spend another four decades in federal prison for trying to order a bomb to kill his ex-wife in Florida.