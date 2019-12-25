BOSTON — A woman and two young children have been found dead on a sidewalk near a Boston parking garage on Christmas Day.
"Today is a tragedy," said Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, during an afternoon news conference.
The identities of the victims, as well as the woman's relationship to the children, who Gross said appeared to be under age 5, has not yet been determined. News video showed police looking at an SUV, with several doors wide open, parked on the top level of the parking garage, which is adjacent to the Ruggles MBTA rail station.
Gross said there were two car seats in the vehicle.
Police said the victims were taken to Boston area hospitals and pronounced dead.
