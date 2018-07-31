The Timberwolves and guard C.J. Williams have agreed to a two-way contract.

The deal was first reported by Shams Charania of yahoo.com.

Williams, 28, played 38 games last season for the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 5.5 points per game. He was waived in July.

It was Williams' first NBA season after five years as a journeyman. He played at North Carolina State and was undrafted in 2012, then had stints in the NBA development league and in Greece, Italy and France.

Williams, 6-5 and 225 pounds, played with the Wolves’ summer league team in 2015. He also played in 16 games last season for the Clippers' G League team, Agua Caliente, in Ontario, Calif.

