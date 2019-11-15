7 p.m. vs. Washington • Target Center • FSN, 830-AM

Wizards struggle without Wall

Wolves update: The Wolves will face the Wizards for the final time this season. They won 131-109 in their previous meeting Nov. 2, without Karl-Anthony Towns, serving a two-game suspension for fighting the 76ers’ Joel Embiid. Andrew Wiggins led with 21 points; Jarrett Culver and Robert Covington each had 20. … . The Wolves are likely to be without Shabazz Napier (hamstring strain) and Jordan Bell (shoulder strain). The Wolves have recalled forward Keita Bates-Diop from their G League affiliate in Iowa.

Wizards update: It was expected to be a long season for the Wizards with John Wall recovering from a torn Achilles’ tendon, and it has been playing out that way. Washington has lost seven of its first nine games, but it can score: 158 points in a loss to the Rockets on Oct. 30 and 133 in a loss Wednesday to the Celtics. .

CHRIS HINE