GAME RECAP

Impact player

Rudy Gobert, Utah

Not only did the Jazz center score 20 points (on 8-for-11 shooting) and grab 16 rebounds, he held Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns to 6-for-15 shooting.

By the NUMBERS

6 Losing streak for the Wolves, their first six-game skid since the final six games of the 2016-17 season.

6 Home losing streak for Minnesota, which is now 3-8 at Target Center.

9 Players, including Jeff Teague after Wednesday night, in Wolves history to score 30 or more points off the bench. He finished with 32.

56.6% Shooting percentage by the Jazz.

45.7% Shooting percentage on three-pointers by Utah, compared to the Wolves’ 36.6.

Kent Youngblood