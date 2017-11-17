Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler (23) gets past Dallas Mavericks' Wesley Matthews, right, on a drive to the basket in the first half.

DALLAS - Ask any NBA player and they will tell you - and tell you - their game is a game of runs.

On Friday night in Dallas, the Wolves trailed a Mavericks team that came into American Airlines Center with a 2-13 record by as many as 14 points and still the Wolves headed off into the good night with a careening 111-87 victory.

They did so, winning their improving to 10-5 and winning their third consecutive games, because of two massive second-half runs that won them the game.

A 27-6 third-quarter run shifted the momentum the Wolves’ way and then a 21-4 run in the fourth quarter put away a Mavericks team that has only beaten Memphis and Washington this season.

That took the Wolves from 14 points behind in the third quarter’s opening seconds into a lead that grew to as much as 24 points.

Wolves star Jimmy Butler broke out of a four-game shooting slump with a 21-point night on 8-for-19 shooting that included an important four-point play.

Butler and point guard Jeff Teague each made three threes, all but two of them in a second half when the Wolves outscored Dallas 31-17 in the third quarter and 68-32 after halftime.

The Wolves trailed 57-43 in the third quarter’s opening seconds, then when on that run that included three-point shots by Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Jeff Teague as well as a rare four-point play by Jimmy Butler.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks went sloppy and cold, making just six of 17 shots from the field in the third quarter while the Wolves made 12 of 20 third-quarter shots from the field.

Mavs forward Harrison Barnes made one of four shots from the field, including one three-pointer missed, in the third quarter after he had gone 5-for-10 and scored 15 points in the first half.

The Wolves trailed 25-15 and 27-17 in the first quarter, by as many as 14 in the second quarter and still trailed by 12 points (55-43) at halftime.