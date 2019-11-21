Treveon Graham is shooting just 18% from three-point range through the first 15 games of the Timberwolves season. He has had more games when he has made no threes (nine) than when he has hit at least one (six).

It might be natural to think Graham could lack confidence after such a slow start. But he said he has maintained the attitude that the next one he shoots is going to drop.

“We always think the next one is going to go in,” Graham said, referencing coach Ryan Saunders. “I’m just going to keep shooting, keep that confidence. I’ve been coming in here, getting the repetitions, and at some point they’re going to start to fall.”

Graham hit two of seven from three-point range in Wednesday’s loss to the Jazz, the first time he hit multiple threes since Nov. 6.

Saunders has his suspicions why Graham’s shooting is suffering early in the season: Because he has to expend a lot of energy on the defensive end guarding one of the opponent’s top scoring threats.

“It’s hard …” Saunders said. “I feel like he’ll make more the next game. I always feel that way, but it is something that does play into that.”

Graham downplayed that excuse.

“I don’t really think that has to do with anything,” Graham said. “It’s just more mental factor and kind of getting into the gym. When it comes to who I’m checking or whatever, I don’t put that on my offensive game.”

No home cooking

Most teams have more success at home than they have on the road. That has been flipped for the Wolves in the early part of the season. They are 5-2 on the road and just 3-5 at Target Center, where they have lost four of their past five.

It’s something that has caught the attention of Saunders and his coaching staff.

“This is something we’re talking about,” Saunders said. “This is my 11th year in the NBA. Sometimes teams do go through struggles at home as opposed to the road.”

Saunders said the Wolves might be a little more comfortable at home and might feel a little more urgency to win in a hostile environment.

“A lot of time on the road, people in your traveling party are the only people in that state that want you to win, for the most part,” Saunders said. “So in that arena, there’s a common closeness that you feel about banding together to work towards a common goal.”

The Wolves were 25-16 at home last season and 11-30 on the road.

Layman update

Saunders said the Wolves didn’t expect to have forward Jake Layman for Saturday’s game against Phoenix because of a left toe sprain. He will be re-evaluated before next week’s games at Atlanta and San Antonio.