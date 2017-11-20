Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau, left, argues a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots between Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum (5) and Dwight Howard (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Gallery: Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) looks to pass the ball around Minnesota Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Gallery: Charlotte Hornets' Dwayne Bacon (7) and Minnesota Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad (15) battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Gallery: Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard (12) and Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins (22) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Gallery: Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Clifford received a technical foul.

Gallery: Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lamb (3) is fouled as he shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins (22) dunks against Charlotte Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Gallery: Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen greets a fan during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Gallery: Charlotte Hornets' Frank Kaminsky (44) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves' Jeff Teague (0) shoots over Charlotte Hornets' Marvin Williams (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

– On Sunday, the Timberwolves lost a home game to Detroit because of a lopsided fourth quarter in which the Pistons’ tag team of big man Andre Drummond and point guard Reggie Jackson scored at will on the pick-and-roll.

On Monday, they lost 118-102 at Charlotte after they couldn’t stop Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky or Dwight Howard, each all by himself.

Kaminsky scored 24 points off the bench, whether it was whirling drives to the basket or deft jumpers. Howard delivered a 25-point, 20-rebound performance, the 49th 20-20 game of his career.

The Wolves lost for the second time in as many nights after they had built a 10-4 record in their first 14 games this season.

If you’d forgotten Kaminsky is one of the guys who ended Kentucky’s perfect season at 38-0 when he led Wisconsin to a 2015 Final Four semifinal upset, well, Wolves center and former Kentucky star Karl-Anthony Towns certainly hasn’t.

Kaminsky scored in all sorts of ways, including his fourth and final three-pointer of the night that gave the Hornets a 12-point lead with fewer than six minutes remaining.

The Hornets’ Dwight Howard (12) and the Wolves’ Andrew Wiggins (22) battled for a rebound during the first half Monday night.

Howard’s 25/20 game didn’t hurt any, either.

Veteran guard Jamal Crawford led the Wolves with 19 points off the bench, just a night after he left Sunday’s loss very early because of a migraine headache.

Towns’ 18-point, 12-rebound night was a double-double of his own and point guard Jeff Teague scored 18 as well.

The last time the teams played, the Wolves won 112-94 at Target Center two weeks earlier.

The Hornets played that night on the wing against Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins without defensive specialist Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Nic Batum.

Both were back in the starting lineup on Monday, when the Hornets led by as much as 115-98 in the final minutes. Batum scored 17 points, eight fewer than Howard’s 25 points.

Trailing by 10 points with three minutes left, the Wolves resorted to fouling Howard on every possession, even though he brought cheers from the home crowd when he made four of six free throws until then.

The night before, the Wolves were outscored 29-17 in a fourth quarter when they couldn’t stop Drummond and Jackson time and again and lost 100-97.