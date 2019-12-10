– This was a four-game road trip that began with a lot of promise. The Timberwolves were thriving on the road before it, and they were hopeful they would avoid a repeat of their nightmarish road swings a season ago.

But after dropping the first three games, it wasn’t meant to be again on Monday, as the Wolves completed a winless road trip and dropped their fifth overall to Phoenix 125-109. After beginning the season with a lot of positive good vibes, and a 7-2 record, the Wolves return home in need of some self-evaluation — and better defense.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 26 points. Former Wolves point guard Ricky Rubio had 16 points and 14 assists, and former Wolves forward Dario Saric had 20 points and nine rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns had 33 points and 15 rebounds while Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points.

With the score tied 54-54, the Wolves went on a 7-0 run for the largest lead of the fist half. They did it behind Towns and Wiggins, who each reached double figures before halftime. But the Suns cut it to 64-61 at the half.

The Suns cracked it open in the third, building a nine-point lead gradually throughout the quarter.