Gallery: The Minnesota Timberwolves, including guard Tyus Jones, linked arms for the singing of the national anthem before the game.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) put up a fourth quarter shot over the defense of Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41). Towns led all scorers with 29 points.

Gallery: Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) fouled Minnesota Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones (1) as he drove to the hoop in the fourth quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones (1) stripped the ball from Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) while he was distracted by Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng (5) in the fourth quarter. ] JEFF WHEELER • jeff.wheeler@startribune.com The Minnesota Timberwolves extended their home winning streak to a lucky 13 with their 111-106 win over the Sacramento Kings in an NBA basketball game Sunday evening, February 11, 2018 at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shot over Sacramento Kings forward JaKarr Sampson (29) in the third quarter. Wiggins finished with 16 points for the night.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler (23) drove through the middle of three Kings defenders to take a fourth quarter shot. He finished the game with18 points.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler (23) drove through the middle of three Kings defenders to take a fourth quarter shot. He finished the game with18 points. ] JEFF WHEELER • jeff.wheeler@startribune.com The Minnesota Timberwolves extended their home winning streak to a lucky 13 with their 111-106 win over the Sacramento Kings in an NBA basketball game Sunday evening, February 11, 2018 at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) forced Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) to lose control of the ball while defending him in the fourth quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) held off Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) while shooting under the net in the third quarter. Towns led all scorers with his 29 points.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns signaled a successful basket from the corner in the fourth quarter. He led all scorers with 29 points.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) held off Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41), who was fouling him as he drove to the net in the fourth quarter. Towns led all scorers with 29 points.

Don’t ask how, just ask how many.

For the Timberwolves, the answer is 13 after Sunday night’s laborious 111-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

That’s 13, as in consecutive home victories now that the Wolves found just enough of what they needed in the fourth quarter to keep their streak alive.

They outscored the Kings 36-26, recorded seven assists on eight made baskets, made 16 free throws and rode Jimmy Butler’s 11 points in that fourth quarter. The victory puts the Wolves at 35-24 with two games left before next weekend’s All-Star break.

“We didn’t play well,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said, “but we did enough to win in the end.”

It was what Thibodeau called the hustle plays that helped make the difference when the Wolves couldn’t find the same energy, the same kind of wave they used to crush Cleveland and Portland and beat Toronto during the third-longest home winning franchise streak in franchise history.

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns held off Kings center Kosta Koufos, who fouled Towns as he drove to the net in the fourth quarter Sunday. Towns led all scorers with 29 points in the Wolves' 111-106 victory.

They followed last-second losses at Cleveland on Wednesday and at Chicago on Friday by persevering against a Kings team that’s now 17-38.

“It’s a long season, it really is,” veteran guard Jamal Crawford said. “There will be highs and lows and ebbs and flows, but if we can find ways to win games like even when we’re not technically at our best, then it’s a good thing for us.”

The Wolves found a way to win when backup point guard Tyus Jones twice stole the ball in the fourth quarter’s opening minute, after the Wolves trailed 80-75 to end the third.

They found a way to win when Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins blocked shots within four seconds of each other just when it seemed Kings rookie guard De’Aaron Fox was headed for a breakaway layup with the score tied and less than four minutes left.

“One play can make the difference,” Jones said. “Just trying to make the play, just had to grind this one out. Sometimes it’s tougher some nights than others. We were just doing the little things we have to do.”

This time, the Wolves didn’t play with the same kind of what Towns calls “energy” and “urgency” that were the bedrock of this home streak’s first 12 victories.

Those hustle plays helped make the difference. So, too, did Towns’ four fourth-quarter assists and consecutive three-pointers by Towns, Jeff Teague and Crawford midway through the period.

Butler’s play didn’t hurt, either. He scored those 11 fourth-quarter points partly by going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. He also had two assists in the quarter.

Crawford was asked what the difference in that telling fourth quarter was.

“Jimmy Butler woke up,” Crawford said. “He was asleep. Obviously, we know how good he is. But it just separates everything. He started making all the plays and he read the game wonderfully. Score, get fouled, get assists. We tried chipping in when we could.”

When asked if the Wolves poked Butler to wake him up, Crawford said: “Don’t poke him. Don’t poke the bear. You’ve got to get him talking. If he stays quiet, it’s not the best thing.”

Towns credited the steals and blocked shots for a victory that saved the Wolves from not being the same team they have been at home these past two months.

“It would have been weird to lose,” Towns said. “We didn’t lose, so it was the same thing, just a different recipe we cooked up tonight.”