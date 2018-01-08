Gallery: LeBron James (23) sat on the floor in the third quarter. Minnesota beat Cleveland by a final score of 127-99.

LeBron James, meet Tyus Jones.

NBA, meet the Timberwolves.

If introductions were needed before the Wolves’ 127-99 rout of Cleveland on Monday, they might not be anymore.

On Monday morning, the greatest player on the planet refuted the notion the Wolves are a young team just waiting to arrive.

James did so by ticking off Andrew Wiggins and “Tyler Jones” as two of the few youthful players remaining after a summertime makeover that added veterans Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson, Jeff Teague and Jamal Crawford.

“It’s not the first time,” Tyus Jones said with a grin before Monday’s game.

The Cavaliers’ LeBron James looked to pass while the Wolves’ Jimmy Butler hounded him in the first quarter of Minnesota’s stunning 127-99 victory at Target Center on Monday night.

Maybe it’ll be the last, after Jones’ rising second-quarter dunk while James closed hard on him was the signature moment on the Wolves’ biggest statement victory so far this season.

Leading James, Kevin Love and the Cavaliers by as many as 41 points in the third quarter, the Wolves open the second half of their season by winning for the ninth time in 12 games.

They did so by beating a Cavaliers team that won the NBA title two seasons ago from start to finish, never trailing in a game when they led by 27 points at halftime and surpassed 100 points before the third quarter was over.

They did so with Wiggins doing what he always does against the team that drafted him first overall in 2014 and then traded him to Minnesota in a deal for Love before Wiggins ever played a game: He clobbered them with a 25-point performance despite being one of four starters who didn’t play the entire fourth quarter.

Teammate Karl-Anthony Towns was the only starter on the floor in that fourth quarter, and the center stayed there long enough to deliver another 19-point, 12-rebound double-double. Gibson added one of his own, posting 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Butler’s 21-point, nine-assist, eight-rebound night approached a triple-double in just 27 minutes played. Butler also was most responsible for holding James to 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

James, Love and the Cavaliers’ other starters also did not play the fourth quarter. Neither did starting point guard Isaiah Thomas, who was ejected midway through the third quarter after his blow to the chin of Wiggins on his drive to the basket was ruled a flagrant foul, type 2.

Thomas played his third game back from a hip injury that ended his season prematurely a year ago. In his first two games back, the Cavaliers averaged 129 points a game.

On Monday, they scored 18 points in the first quarter and closed with 32 in the fourth quarter, long after the game had been decided.

The Wolves finished the game with a combination of second-unit and little used players in the game.

When Shabazz Muhammad entered with four minutes left, he was greeted by cheers, applause and a standing ovation in some Target Center sections. They were delighted when he scored two quick baskets.

Monday’s game — the Cavaliers’ only visit this regular season — was announced as the Wolves’ fourth consecutive sellout crowd (18,978) and their seventh of the season.

The last time the Wolves had four consecutive sellouts was March 2012, when Love and a rookie guard named Ricky Rubio were the team’s future.

On Monday, Jones brought back his teammates on the bench and the capacity crowd to their feet not long after James had rejected harshly his attempted layup.

With 2½ minutes left before halftime and his team leading 16 points, Jones stole the ball on the Wolves’ defensive end, pushed it up the floor and, as he did Wednesday in Brooklyn for the first time as a pro, rose up high and slammed the ball down hard as James sailed past him harmlessly. Jones finished with six points and eight assists.