For the second time in two nights, the Timberwolves did exactly what they needed to do — lead, comfortably, wire-to-wire against a team hampered by injuries.

That was the Los Angeles Lakers Monday at Target Center, who sported retro jerseys of powder blue, yellow trim and MPLS on the front.

Minus three starters, the Lakers were no match for a balanced Wolves attack that had five players score in double figures.

The Wolves opened the game on a 16-0 run and led by as many as 19 in both the first half and early in the fourth quarter. Minnesota (24-14), playing in front of their fifth sellout this season and second in a row, has now won two straight and seven of eight, moving 10 games over .500. It is the first time since the end of the 2003-04 season that the Wolves were 10 or more games over .500.

The Lakers (11-25), playing without Lonzo Ball, Brook Lopez and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, lost their seventh straight.

Leading by 15 after three quarters, Jimmy Butler and Gorgui Dieng scored to open the fourth, putting the Wolves up by 19.

Butler finished with 28 points, making all 11 of his free throws. Karl-Anthony Towns, hampered by foul trouble much of the night — he was called for three charges — had 16 points and 13 rebounds for his 30th double-double of the season. Dieng scored 17 off the bench and Andrew Wiggins had 21.

Los Angeles was led by Jordan Clarkson, who scored 20 off the bench.

Like they did Sunday in Indiana, the Wolves came out firing on all cylinders Monday.

With Wiggins playing aggressively and scoring nine points Minnesota opened the game on a 16-0 run — nearly matching the 17-0 start the Wolves had against the Pacers in Indiana.

That was the Wolves’ biggest lead of the quarter.

Down 16, the Lakers pulled within nine points on Larry Nance Jr.’s baseline jump hook with about 2 minutes left in the quarter.

But the Wolves pushed the lead back to 30-18 by the time the quarter ended, with all five starters and three players off the bench having scored.

The Wolves scored 12 of their 30 first quarter points off eight Lakers turnovers.

With a lineup of four reserves and Towns, the Wolves started the second quarter 10-2, with Nemanja Bjelica’s three-pointer from the top of the key — his first made three-pointer since returning from a left mid-foot sprain — pushing the lead to 19.

Towns had to go to the bench with three fouls shortly thereafter, joining Tyus Jones and his three fouls on the bench for the rest of the half, forcing the Wolves to play without a true point guard for much of that time.

And the Lakers started coming back. First a 7-0 run to within 12 with just over 6 minutes left in the half. After Gieng scored five in a row, with Jordan Clarkson’s three-pointer making it a nine-point game.

But the Lakers couldn’t get any closer.

With Butler scoring 11 of the Wolves’ final 19 points of the half, the Wolves took a 60-48 lead into halftime.

In the third it was the Lakers who started quickly. Kyle Kuzma hit two three-pointers in a 13-6 run to start the quarter that pulled the Lakers within 66-61.

The Lakers were still within six at 78-72 when Towns, Gibson and Wiggins scored in a quick 6-0 run that pushed the lead back to 12.

Tyus Joneshit a three-pointer with 1:10 left in the quarter to push the lead back to 19. In all, it was a 13-0 run. The Wolves led by 15 entering the fourth quarter.