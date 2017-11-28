Gallery: Andrew Wiggins (22) and Bradley Beal (3) fought for a rebound in the second half.

Gallery: Ian Mahinmi (28) and Taj Gibson (67) fought for a rebound in the second half.

Gallery: Tyus Jones (1) reacted after scoring a three pointer in the fourth quarter.

Gallery: Tyus Jones (1) stole the ball from Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) in the fourth quarter.

Gallery: Tyus Jones (1) attempted to draw a charging foul in the second quarter but was unsuccessful.

Gallery: Taj Gibson (67) dunked the ball in the second quarter.

Gallery: Tyus Jones (1) attempted a shot while being defended by Tim Frazier (8) in the first quarter.

Gallery: Karl-Anthony Towns (32) fell into coaches chasing a loose ball in the first quarter.

Gallery: Andrew Wiggins (22) and Taj Gibson (67) reacted after the go ahead basket by Otto Porter Jr. in the final second of the game. Washington beat Minnesota by a final score of 92-89.

Gallery: Karl-Anthony Towns (32) walked off the court at the end of the game. Washington beat Minnesota by a final score of 92-89.

Otto Porter, Jr. hit a mid-range jumper, out of a time out, with 25 seconds left.

That was the final blow in another Timberwolves fourth-quarter crumble. Up by 13 earlier in the game, up by eight early in the fourth quarter, the Wolves lost to the Wizards, 92-89 at Target Center Tuesday night.

Porter scored a game-high 22 points, hitting four of eight three-pointers, to lead the way for Washington, which got 49 of its 91 points off the bench. Kelly Oubre scored 16 off the bench while Jodie Meeks and Mike Scott each had 12 for the Wizards bench, which out-scored the Wolves reserves 49-11.

– three played 40 or more – with a game in New Orleans Wednesday night.

After Porter, Jr.’s make, out of a time out, Andrew Wiggins had two shots, missing both.

The loss dropped the Wolves, who went 2-2 on the four-game homestand, to 12-9.

Minnesota was led by Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 20 points with 17 rebounds. All five Wolves starters were in double figures, including Taj Gibson (16 points, 11 rebounds), Jimmy Butler (17 points, 10 assists) and Wiggins, who had 13 points. Tyus Jones, getting his second straight start with Jeff Teague still injured, had 12 points and seven assists.

up by as many as 13, and by 12 mid-way through the fourth.

Jamal Crawford hit a mid-range jumper. After a Wizards turnover, Crawford fed Towns for a layup. After a Wizards miss, Aaron Brooks hit a wide-open Crawford for a 26-footer from the top of the key and the lead was back to eight with 9:43 left.

Again the Wizards rallied, pulling within 80-77 on Jodie Meeks’ three with 7:11 left.

– and a Washington turnover – Jones hit a three-pointer with 4:11 left. Bradley Beal made one of two free throws with 3:53 left. Then, after the teams traded misses, Jason Scott hit a three-pointer with 2:45 left that tied the game at 87.

It was still tied when Porter hit the game-winner.

Jones had two points and three assists as the Wolves opened the game up 12-4. Out of a time out, the Wolves lead climbed as the Wizards struggle to make a shot. By the time Jones made two free throws with 5:19 left in the quarter the Wolves were up 19-8 and all five starters had scored.

When Wiggens, who scored 11 first-quarter points, hit one of two free throws late in the quarter, the lead was up to 12, before the Wizards scored the quarter’s final five points, including a buzzer-beating three from Jodie Meeks.

Still, the Wolves shot 11-for-19, hit half their eight three-pointers and held the Wizards to 10-for-24 shooting. Jones had four points and five assists.

That 5-0 run to end the first must have gotten the Wizards going. Because, by the time Meeks hit another three-pointer with 9:30 left in the half, Washington was on a 16-2 run and led by two points.

That ran ended at 18-2 with about 4 minutes gone in the quarter.

– with Gibson scoring eight – to lead 51-43 at the half. The half ended with Washington shooting 8-for-22 in the quarter, and at 39.1-percent (18-for-46) for the half.

Up Just five with 8:29 left in the third quarter, out of a time out, the Wolves went on a quick 9-2 spurt to take a 65-53 lead on Butler’s three-pointer with 5:55 left, forcing a Wizards time out.

That time out cooled the Wolves out. Over the final half of the fourth quarter the Wizards went on a 15-6 run, led by Porter, Jr., who had seven of those.