The Timberwolves signed former LSU center Naz Reid to a two-way contract Friday. Terms of the agreement were not released.

The 6-10, 249-pounder appeared in 34 games as a freshman for the Tigers in 2018-19, averaging 13.6 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds in 27.2 minutes. He shot 46.8% from the field, including 33% on three-pointers, hitting 28 of his 84 attempts. He made 73% of his free-throw attempts.

The former McDonald’s All-America was named to the SEC all-freshman team after leading the Tigers to the SEC regular-season championship and a Sweet 16 berth.

Teams can sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to their 15-man roster. The players can accrue no more than 45 days of service in the regular season and must spend the remainder with their G League affiliate. Reid is the Wolves’ first two-way player signed.

Wolves win

Keita Bates-Diop scored 17 points and Josh Okogie 14 as the Wolves beat Cleveland 85-75 in their first NBA Summer League game Friday in Las Vegas.

Bates-Diop hit seven of his 10 shots and went 3-for-5 from three-point range.

Okogie hit just two of his eight shots but went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.

Reid scored nine points, including going 3-for-3 from three-point range, in 14 minutes. Kelan Martin had 12 points and led the Wolves with 11 rebounds.

Former Gopher Jordan Murphy played 14 minutes, scoring three points on 1-for-5 shooting, and grabbed five rebounds.