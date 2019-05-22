Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders and President Gersson Rosas had been discussing how they might build an assistant coaching staff should Saunders get the job full time.

Now that Saunders has been hired, the Wolves are taking the first steps in building that staff. A source confirmed that multiple assistants and staff members who were on expiring contracts won’t be coming back to the Wolves. They include assistant coaches Larry Greer, Ed Pinckney and Jerry Sichting, player development coach John Lucas III and special assistant to the president/player development coach Daisuke Yoshimoto.

Malik Allen, who joined the Wolves as an assistant last season, will return. ESPN first reported the moves.

Greer, whose brother Andy also served as an assistant under Tom Thibodeau, and Pinckney were hired by Thibodeau. Sichting joined the staff after Saunders became interim coach following Thibodeau’s firing in January.

After the news conference to introduce Saunders, Rosas laid out what he’s looking for in a staff to serve under Saunders.

“Ryan’s going to be the leader of the program,” Rosas said. “And he’s going to have input in every area. So for me, we’re going to get the best offensive coordinator. We’re going to get the best defensive coordinator. We’re going to get the best player development coordinator. They’re going to execute our vision together. And Ryan will manage that program as a whole.”