HOUSTON - The Timberwolves said farewell to their first season under coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau with Wednesday’s 123-118 loss at Houston.

They ended the season with six consecutive losses, doing so against the playoff-bound Rockets on a night when rookie Kris Dunn started at point guard for Ricky Rubio, who did not play Wednesday, and both teams played reserve players liberally throughout the game.

Rockets superstar James Harden, though, was on the floor for the game’s final minutes, pursuing a triple-double and perhaps making one last case for himself in a battle with Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook for league MVP.

He reached it with his 10th rebound of the night with little more than three minutes remaining. He came to the bench for the night with two-plus minutes left

Those two players and those two teams will meet each other in a first-round playoff series starting this weekend in Houston.

Harden finished with 27 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Wolves finished the season 31-51, two victories better than the 29 games they won last season under interim head coach Sam Mitchell.

Young Wolves star Karl Anthony-Towns became the youngest player in NBA history to reach 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a season when he grabbed his 14th of 21 rebounds during Wednesday’s third quarter. He’s also the first to do so since Tim Duncan in 2001-02 season and 15th overall.

Towns led the Wolves with 28 points and 21 rebounds before he sat down for the final minutes with the game out of reach.

Don’t ask him

The Wolves finished the season by playing teams on consecutive nights who have those top two candidates for league MVP: Westbrook’s Thunder on Tuesday at Target Center and Harden’s Rockets on Wednesday, although Westbrook was rested on Tuesday for the playoffs.

Media members, not coaches, vote on the award at the regular season’s conclusion.

“I don’t and I’m glad I don’t have a vote,” Thibodeau told reporters before the game. “That’s for you guys. I can’t recall a situation in which it has been this close. I don’t know how you decide. What James has done, what Russell has done is over the top. So whoever has a vote, good luck. There are just too many guys who have had a remarkable season.”

Don’t forget Zach

While the Wolves played their final game, injured guard Zach LaVine continues to rehab his knee after February surgery to repair a torn knee ligament.

Asked Wednesday if LaVine might be ready by next season’s opener, Thibodeau said, “When he’s ready, he’s ready. Just take it day-by-day. There’s a process to go through. There are a lot of other things he can do while he’s going through rehab. That can help him be a better player. He’s shooting, ball-handling, watching film. He’s lifting weights, so he’s making great use of his time…He’s doing great.”

Picking his guy

Somebody asked Houston coach Mike D’Antoni Wednesday if voters should wait until after his team’s first round series with the Thunder before they cast their ballots for Harden or Westbrook.

“I guess that would show a little bit, but you know what: They both had great seasons,” D’Antoni said. “Obviously, I like my guy. This is what the NBA is about. Business is good because you have players like that.”

Etc.

*Thibodeau when asked who should win Coach of the Year: “I haven’t really thought about, but I guess you’d put Mike right there. What he has done is amazing. I think there have been a lot of real good coaching jobs. Mike has been at it a long time and I’m happy for him.”

* The Toyota Center announcer during Wednesday’s game called Wolves forward Shabazz Muhammad “Shabazz Napier.” Napier plays for Portland.