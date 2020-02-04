GAME RECAP
Impact player
De’Aaron Fox, Kings
The lightning quick guard sliced the Wolves to the tune of 31 points and five assists.
By the numbers
21 Largest lead for the Kings
20-7 Wolves advantage in second-chance points
52% Kings three-point shooting.
13 Combined points for Wolves starting guards Andrew Wiggins and Jarrett Culver.
CHRIS HINE
