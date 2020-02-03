9 p.m. at Sacramento • FSN, 830-AM

Success on road, less at home

Wolves update: The Timberwolves have had a colorful history this season with Sacramento. On their last visit to California’s capital on Dec. 26, the Wolves ended an 11-game losing streak — and they will be trying to do the same on this trip. But the Wolves had their biggest collapse of the season — and one of the biggest in modern NBA history — by relinquishing a 17-point lead with less than three minutes to play in a 133-129 overtime loss last Monday at Target Center. … F Allen Crabbe has missed the past two games because of a left knee injury, but he said he was hopeful he could play Monday. Crabbe has averaged four points in four games since coming over from Atlanta in a trade.

Kings update: In the Kings’ last meeting with the Wolves, Buddy Hield scored 42 points on 24 shot attempts. Hield has come off the bench in the Kings’ past five games. … The Kings were one of the fastest-paced teams in the league last season (103.9 possessions per game, third overall) but are among the slowest in the league this season (98.6, 25th overall) under Luke Walton. … Guard De’Aaron Fox has increased his scoring average from 17.3 to 19.9 points, but his three-point percentage has decreased from 37% to 29%. … The Kings have won three of their past five but will be without Marvin Bagley III (foot).

CHRIS HINE