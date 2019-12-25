9 p.m. at Sacramento • FSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves are in danger of losing their 12th consecutive game and of going winless on yet another multigame road trip. The streak began with a home loss to Memphis before the Wolves dropped four on the road. Now, they’re about to conclude another four-game trip before heading home for three of their next four. … Center Karl-Anthony Towns remains questionable because of a left knee injury that has kept him out of the past four games. … In his past five games, Josh Okogie is averaging just four points per game on 19% shooting. … Robert Covington has scored just seven points combined in his past two games.

Kings update: The Kings had their most promising season in a long time a year ago in going 39-43, besting a lot of expectations, but they still fired coach Dave Joerger after the season. They hired former Lakers coach Luke Walton and got off to a slow start this season, dropping their first five games. They rebounded to win seven of their next nine. They’re on a four-game losing streak now. … The Kings have gone from being the third-most fast-paced team in the league last season (103.9 possessions per game) to being the second-slowest (97.7) this season.

CHRIS HINE