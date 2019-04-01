Timberwolves forward Robert Covington had surgery Monday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester designed to alleviate swelling in the right knee he injured earlier this season.

Covington — who missed his 40th consecutive game Monday — had already been ruled out of the remainder of the Wolves season because of the injury, a bone bruise to the knee, suffered Dec. 31 at New Orleans.

Covington had been recovering well from the knee bruise but began experiencing swelling in the joint, the root of which was difficult to ascertain. So Covington underwent what the Wolves called a “successful diagnostic arthroscopic procedure,” one performed by Dr. Diane Dahm, the team’s orthopedic surgeon. The procedure included some debridement and removal of loose bodies from the knee, one that is expected to ease the swelling Covington had been experiencing.

There is no timetable for when Covington will be able to return to basketball activities.

Agree to disagree

There is a chasm within the Wolves.

On one side: coach Ryan Saunders, whose long-time friendship with Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has him rooking for the Spartans in the upcoming Final Four. On the other: Point guard Tyus Jones, the Duke product whose brother’s Blue Devils team was eliminated by Michigan State in Sunday’s regional final.

Saunders has texted Izzo many times since the victory. Jones, meanwhile, has been in contact with his brother Tre.

“It hurts,” Tyus Jones said. “I think everyone saw after the game how he was feeling. That’s just him. He gives 110 percent every single night. He puts his heart and soul into everything he does. I know he’s hurting.”

Tyus won the NCAA title in 2015, his freshman year, then left for the NBA. So he doesn’t know exactly how Tre is feeling. “I didn’t have to experience that,” Tyus said. “So I don’t know exactly how he’s feeling. I can’t even imagine.”

Saunders, meanwhile, has offered to help Izzo with anything he needs in his trip to the Twin Cities. “Whatever he needs,” Saunders said. “A friend to grab a bit to eat, to decompress. I can do that, too.”

Etc.

• Mitch Creek, the G League player from Australia recently signed to a 10-day contract, is hoping to use the time to create an opportunity for next year. Creek had two previous 10-day contracts with Brooklyn. “That’s always everyone’s dream,” he said. “You want to seize an opportunity when you have one.”

• Saunders said looking at young talent is something the Wolves want to do down the stretch. “We like how hard he plays, which is something you need, especially when you do get younger,” Saunders said.