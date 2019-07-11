The Timberwolves on Wednesday mounted a huge comeback in their preliminary round finale and remained undefeated in NBA Summer League action, beating Miami 90-87. The Wolves moved to 4-0 in Las Vegas while the Heat dropped to 3-1.

Naz Reid's free-throws with 2.3 seconds left gave Minnesota the victory. The win advances Minnesota to the eight-team, single-elimination Summer League Tournament.

Miami led by as many as 20 points in the game but third-quarter runs of 16-2 and 9-0 got Minnesota back into the mix. Jordan Murphy's free-throw on the first possession of the fourth quarter made it a 70-70 game. Keita Bates-Diop's three-point play with 46 seconds left gave the Wolves an 87-85 lead.

Boxscore: Wolves 90, Miami 87

But on their next possession, with the Wolves killing clock, Kendrick Nunn stole the ball from Jordan McLaughlin at center court and flushed a slam dunk to tie the score.

McLaughlin led the Wolves with 17 points. Reid (15), Bates Diop (13), Josh Okogie (11) and Mitchell Creek (10) also finished in double figures. Murphy, the former Gophers big man, scored eight points off the bench.

Nunn led all players with 28 points on 13-for-20 shooting for Miami with six rebounds and five assists. Tyler Herro scored 11 points in the first half but finished with just 15 for the Heat.