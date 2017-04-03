Gallery: Andrew Wiggins (22) and Karl-Anthony Towns attempted to block a shot by Damian Lillard (0) in the fourth quarter.

It took them a while to actually play the game. But it was worth the wait.

Bouncing back strongly from Saturday’s disappointing loss to Sacramento, the Wolves rallied from a 12-point third-quarter deficit to beat Portland 110-109 Monday at Target Center.

This was the replay of the March 6 game postponed because of condensation on the Target Center floor.

Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, Andrew Wiggins scored 29 and Ricky Rubio had 11 points and 16 assists as the Wolves (31-45) halted Portland’s six-game winning streak.

It was a comeback that had a little bit of defense and a lot of clutch play.

Up a point late, Wiggins scored with 1:45 left. After a Portland miss, Towns scored with 57.7 seconds left to give the Wolves a 108-103 lead.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless (4) grabs a rebound ball away from Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

At the other end Damian Lillard hit a three-pointer with 53 seconds left, but Towns responded with another basket. With 31.1 seconds left Allen Crabbe was fouled. He made his first free throw but missed the second, but Al-Farouq Aminu flew in for the put-back to cut the Wolves lead to 110-109 with 30.8 seconds left.

Out of a time out, Rubio drove but was blocked at the rim by Aminu. The Wolves got the rebound, but Wiggins’ three-pointer didn’t foul with 4.9 left. Portland in-bounded the ball to Lillard, but his shot bounced out at the buzzer.

Lillard had 25 for Portland. C.J. McCollum and Maurice Harkless had 17 each. Brandon Rush scored 12 points for the Wolves. Gorgui Dieng had eight and Shabazz Muhammad had 11 off the bench.

Heading into Monday’s game, Towns had to score 144 points and get 94 rebounds over the final seven games (averaging 20.6 points and 13.4 rebounds) to become the youngest player in NBA history to score 2,000 or more points and get 1,000 or more rebounds in a season. Fourteen players have done it, most recently Tim Duncan in the 2001-02 season.

Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau was thrilled by the news Patrick Ewing will be the new Georgetown coach. Thibodeau coached the Hall of Famer as an assistant in New York. “How great is that?’’ he said. “I’m so happy for him. The way he paid his dues, you don’t often see a player of his stature do what he did. He’s very deserving. He’ll do an unbelievable job.’’