Gallery: Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) made a fourth quarter shot over Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) for two of his game high 35 points.

Gallery: Timberwolves forward Shabazz Muhammad (15) shot in the fourth quarter while defended by Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7). He finished with 12 points for the night.

Gallery: Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) shot over Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) in the fourth quarter. He finished with 14 points.

Gallery: Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) signaled his three point basket in the fourth quarter to his bench. He had 33 points for the night.

Gallery: Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) dunked in the third quarter for two of his game high 35 points Monday night.

Gallery: Miami Heat forward Luke Babbitt (5) fouled Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) as he drove to the basket in the third quarter.

Gallery: Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) grabbed a defensive rebound with less than 10 seconds left that made it harder for the Wolves overtake Miami.

Gallery: Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) brought the Wolves within two points when he made this shot late in the fourth quarter. He was fouled by Miami Heat forward Okaro White (15), to move the Timberwolves within one point after he made the foul. Wiggins finished with 27 points.

Gallery: Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) got a shot off while trailed by Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) in the first quarter.

Gallery: Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looked for a shot in the first quarter while defended by Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16).

Gallery: Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shot over the defense of Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) in the first quarter.

If it’s hope the Timberwolves need — particularly in the aftermath of Zach LaVine’s season-ending injury — they might have found it in Monday night’s 115-113 loss to Miami at Target Center.

The discovery, though, wouldn’t have come necessarily in their own performance, but in the Heat’s 11th consecutive victory, dating all the way back to mid-January.

A Miami team that started the season 11-30 now is 22-30, getting there after veteran guard Goran Dragic made seven of his team’s 15 three-point shots and scored 33 points Monday.

His performance helped the Heat hang on just enough at the end, surviving a frantic Wolves comeback that had cut a seven-point deficit with fewer than 90 seconds left down to just 114-113 when Andrew Wiggins stole the ball and completed a three-point play with 22.4 seconds left.

Wiggins had a chance to give the Wolves the lead when the Wolves stole the ball again, but his jumper — not that different from one that won a game in Phoenix and forced overtime in a victory over Orlando recently — missed with 8.5 seconds left.

After the Wolves fouled and Hassan Whiteside made one of two free throws, Wiggins’ right-wing jumper that would have tied the score missed as the final seconds ticked away.

Wiggins finished with 27 points while Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns delivered a 35-point night. Neither was quite enough.

“It shows you how quickly things can change in this league and it changes both ways,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game about Miami’s turnabout. “It can change from being bad to being very good, like it has for Miami in a very short amount of time. It also can change from being good to bad quickly. So that’s why your approach, your consistency, how you build your habits is very important.”

The Heat has found the winning habit.

Meanwhile, the Wolves lost their fourth consecutive game after they had won eight of 11.

The Heat made 11 of 14 three-point attempts in the first half alone and made 15 of them before the night was done.

Dragic made 12 of his first 14 shots from the field, including the first seven three-pointers he took. He didn’t miss a three until nearly three minutes were gone in the fourth quarter, and by then he had scored 31 points.

The Wolves trailed by 11 points in the first quarter, by 14 before halftime and trailed by as many as six points with fewer than seven minutes left before Towns’ consecutive baskets pulled them with just 101-99 with 6:14 left.

The Wolves still trailed by two points when Dragic scored again to keep the Heat four points ahead with fewer than 4½ minutes.

In the first 10 games of their winning streak, the Heat scored 109.2 points a game, shot 49.3 percent from the field, 42.8 percent from three-point range and allowed opponents 98.5 points a game.

Miami did so with an improved defense anchored by shot-swatting Hassan Whiteside, a former second-round pick whom the Wolves worked out in September 2012 but did not sign after Sacramento had cut him.

They did so also with a backcourt — point guard Dragic and Dion Waiters — that averaged 44.1 points, 11.4 assists and 8.9 rebounds in the first 10 games of that winning streak.

Before then, the two had averaged 27.9 points, 9.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds in an 11-30 season start.